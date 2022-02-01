Woman Finds 'Secret Floor Safe' Hidden Under Carpet in New Home

A woman found a secret floor safe hidden underneath the carpet of her new home while vacuuming.

The woman, named Liz, shared her discovery in a series of videos posted on Tik Tok documenting her attempts to get the safe unlocked, which has not been an easy feat. In one video Liz explains how she came across the floor safe.

"I noticed it when I was vacuuming, as you can see there's little frayed pieces of the carpet there, and then right here is a line, which shows up," she said, according to Newsweek. It is unclear what state Liz is from.

"So when I ran my vacuum over it, I noticed those things weren't coming up. Got down to investigate, was able to pull the carpet right up, and then boom, hidden safe."

The house was built in the 1970s and because the safe is so old, it made it difficult for Liz to find someone who could help her get it open.

"I've called the locksmith, actually I've called like 10 of them," she explained via Newsweek. "I'm not kidding when I say about four or five of them said they don't mess with floor safes. They're like, 'Is it cemented into the floor, yes, great we don't do that.' Why? I guess they're really challenging," she said.

She finally managed to track down someone who could help her, who is scheduled to take a look at the safe, and hopefully open it, on Tuesday.

Commenting to followers, Liz said she was expecting the safe to be empty, that way "if it’s not, I can be pleasantly surprised." She also joked that she would "hide some crazy stuff in it for the next sucker who buys this house, and the tradition continues."

Liz's videos have gone viral and fans are waiting with bated breath for the safe to finally be opened and its contents revealed.