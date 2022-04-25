Sean Penn, Leila George's Divorce Finalized

Sean Penn and Leila George's divorce has been finalized, according to court filings.

A judge finalized the couple's split Friday, court documents obtained by USA Today revealed. George filed for divorce in October citing "irreconcilable differences" that "led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, making it impossible for the Parties to live together as husband and wife."

Penn, 61, and George, 30, who were first linked in 2016, secretly exchanged vows on July 30, 2020. A month later Penn shared the news during an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

"It was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house with my two children and her brother, and we did it that way," he told Meyers at the time.

Penn and George officially separated in late September. In an interview earlier this month, Penn opened up about the split, admitting he had regrets over the way things went.

"There's a woman who I'm so in love with, Leila George, who I only see on a day-to-day basis now, because I [expletive] up the marriage," Penn told Hollywood Authentic. "We were married technically for one year, but for five years, I was a very neglectful guy."

Penn explained to the outlet that he began to prioritize news and events from the outside world over his home life and it led to him being depressed and drinking.

"I was not a [expletive] cheat or any of that obvious s**t, but I allowed myself to think that my place in so many other things was so important. And that included my place in being totally depressed and driven to alcohol and Ambien at 11 o'clock in the morning, by watching the news, by watching the Trump era, by watching it and just despairing."

Penn added: "I don’t know what’s going to happen with us, but I know that this is my best friend in the world and definitely the most influential, inspiring person, outside of my own blood, that anybody could ask to have in their life."