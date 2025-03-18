'Bachelor' Alum Sean Lowe Rushed to Hospital After Attack by His Rescue Dog

Former "Bachelor" star Sean Lowe has opened up about a "traumatic" attack by his family's newly adopted rescue dog, Moose, which left him needing urgent treatment at a hospital.

"I've debated on whether or not we should share this publicly, but I just figured you guys are going to ask questions and probably see things, so I might as well get out ahead of it," Lowe said in a video posted to Instagram Monday.

The incident took place Thursday, while Lowe was barbecuing at home with friends while his wife Catherine Giudici and their children were out at the mall.

Lowe recalled a smoke alarm went off, prompting him to head inside with a dishrag to clear any lingering smoke. As he did, Moose unexpectedly lunged at the rag, aggressively nipping Lowe's finger — an unusual behavior for the dog. When Lowe firmly corrected him, Moose continued to attack, biting his feet so forcefully that his teeth punctured through Lowe's shoes.

Lowe attempted to stop Moose by firmly telling him "No," but at that moment, the dog bared his teeth and launched an attack.

"I don't mean like bite and run off like a lot of dogs do when they're scared or defensive. I mean, attacks me, and I feel him just kind of ripping into the flesh of my arm," he said.

Lowe recalled doing everything in his power to fend off the attack, and despite bleeding heavily, managed to force Moose into the backyard. However, the dog quickly charged back through the door and attacked again.

"I honestly just felt like I am fighting for my life here against a dog," he said. "Not just a dog. My dog, right? Like, he's my dog. We've only had him for a little under three months, but like he's my dog."

Assessing his injuries, Lowe saw blood "squirting" several feet and immediately called for his friends to rush him to the emergency room while alerting his wife. He later received stitches in "five or six different places" across his arm.

The next day, now concerned for his children's safety, Lowe began researching "no-kill" kennels. But before he could make any decisions, Moose attempted another attack, charging toward him just as his parents arrived to pick up the kids.

"Going through a dog attack is pretty darn traumatic," Lowe said. "Having to relive it less than 12 hours later, seeing that dog running straight at you is a feeling that I don't think I ever want to experience again. Not to mention my arm was just useless because it was all stitched up and [I was] having a hard time moving it. And so there's a split second where I'm looking at him and I'm just praying, like, 'Please let it be the friendly Moose that I know.'"

As Moose launched another attack, tearing into Lowe's arm, he managed to wrestle the dog to the ground while his family called 911. He remained on top of Moose for ten minutes until police arrived — officers also struggled to restrain the dog.

Despite the ordeal, Lowe said he didn't place blame on Moose, acknowledging that the rescue dog had endured trauma before adoption.

"We miss our dog, as weird as that sounds," he admitted. "He was a really, really good dog. And we miss him."

Lowe, who headed up Season 17 of "The Bachelor," and his family adopted Moose in January after their two sons, Samuel and Isaiah, and their daughter, Mia, asked for a pet for Christmas.

"We are happy to add this 7 year old (we think) rescue boxer into our zoo. We hope he loves us as much as we have already grown to love him," Giudici wrote on Instagram at the time.

"Banjo was not his original name, it was the name given to him by the shelter that he didn't respond to. We tried to call out common boxer names to see if any were ones he responded to and Moose was something we all thought he liked."