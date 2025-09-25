Sean 'Diddy' Combs Due Back in Court in Bid to Toss Conviction

Sean "Diddy" Combs is due to appear in court on Thursday for a hearing over his bid to set aside a jury's verdict finding the hip-hop mogul guilty on prostitution charges but clearing him of more serious counts of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Combs, 55, faces up to 20 years in prison if the July 2 conviction stands. Jurors found he paid male escorts to travel across state lines to have sex with his girlfriends while he filmed and masturbated. He had pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, which could have landed him in prison for life.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. EDT in Manhattan federal court. U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, who is overseeing the case, has not said when he will rule on Combs' motion.

Combs' lawyers urged Subramanian in a July 30 court filing to set aside the verdict because Combs did not himself have sex with the prostitutes or his girlfriends during the days-long, drug-fueled sex marathons sometimes known as "Freak Offs."

They also argued that Combs was filming the encounters as "amateur pornography," which they called protected speech under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

Prosecutors with the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office said in an Aug. 20 filing that Combs need not have personally taken part in the sex acts to be convicted, since he helped arrange for the male escorts to travel.

They said he used the films as blackmail by threatening to release them if his girlfriends stopped taking part in the encounters.

Combs, the founder of Bad Boy Records, is credited with elevating hip-hop in American culture. He was arrested on sex trafficking charges on Sept. 16, 2024, and has since been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

During his two-month trial earlier this year, prosecutors said he coerced two former girlfriends into the sexual performances.

Both women - rhythm and blues singer Casandra Ventura, known as Cassie, and a woman known by the pseudonym Jane - testified that Combs physically attacked them and threatened to cut off financial support if they refused to participate in the sex performances.

Combs' lawyers acknowledged the physical attacks, but argued there was no direct link between what they called domestic violence and the women's participation in the Freak Offs.

They also said Ventura and Jane consented to the encounters because they loved Combs and wanted to make him happy.

At the hearing, prosecutors and defense lawyers will each be given 20 minutes to present their arguments. Subramanian asked lawyers for both sides to address whether Combs should have raised his First Amendment argument earlier.

Combs is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 3, should Subramanian uphold his conviction. In a court filing earlier this week, his lawyers suggested a 14-month sentence. That would see him released soon, as he would be credited for the time he has already spent in jail.

Prosecutors are due to file their own sentencing recommendation on Sept. 29.