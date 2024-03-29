Chainsaw-Wielding Man in 'Scream' Costume Allegedly Kills Neighbor

A man wearing a "Scream" costume and wielding a chainsaw has been accused of killing his neighbor in Pennsylvania.

The incident took place Monday, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed on social media. According to the statement, Lehighton Borough Police responded to a reported assault in Carbon County on Monday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 59-year-old man with life-threatening injuries from a "piercing object." The victim succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

The victim was later identified as 59-year-old Edward Whitehead Jr.

According to Lehigh Valley Live, 30-year-old Zak Russel Moyer was taken into custody. He later admitted to going to his neighbor's house "for the purpose of scaring him."

According to court documents obtained by Lehigh Valley Live, Moyer arrived at the house with a knife and a small battery-powered chainsaw, wearing "a mask and a black costume-like garment, consistent with the 'Scream' movie character."

Troopers discovered that Whitehead had been "struck with a chainsaw and a knife in the head by a male who was observed on surveillance video footage" exiting the rear of Whitehead’s home.

Police stated that troopers conducting a neighborhood search discovered the suspect, identified as Moyer, inside a neighboring residence.

According to reports, the Lehighton Area School District initiated a lockdown for after-school activities, with police providing escort to students during dismissal.

Moyer, who reportedly told his sister about a week prior that he "wanted to kill Ed the neighbor," was later apprehended. He admitted that, after the attack, he returned home and watched a movie until police arrived. He further confessed to hiding the chainsaw used in the attack and the knife in a desk drawer.

Moyer faces homicide charges and has been remanded to Carbon County Prison, as reported by Lehigh Valley Live. His bail request was denied. A preliminary hearing is set for April 3.