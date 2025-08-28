TV Star Scott Wolf's Wife Arrested for Online Harassment

Kelley Wolf, a former cast member of "The Real World: New Orleans," was taken into custody late Tuesday on suspicion of electronic communication harassment and electronic disclosure of personal identifying information.

Authorities in Summit County, Utah, confirmed to People that the 48-year-old, who is currently going through a contentious divorce with her husband, 1990s TV star Scott Wolf, was arrested at her rented home.

She is being held in the Summit County Jail. A public information officer said no formal charges have been filed and she has not yet appeared before a judge, meaning bail has not been set. It is not clear if she has retained an attorney.

Hours before her arrest, she posted on her Instagram stories that police had arrived to take her into custody.

"The police are at my house to arrest me. I have no idea why," she wrote. "Deputy Norton said I must comply, and I will." She added: "I am not suicidal. I am no danger to anyone. I have done nothing. I am so scared. So confused."

Authorities have not released full details of the case, but her recent social media activity appears to be a factor.

In the days before her arrest, Kelley Wolf shared a series of confrontational posts targeting family members and friends, including her estranged husband. Some of the posts revealed personal information and included disparaging allegations, apparently in violation of a court-ordered gag agreement, People reported.

That order, signed by a Utah judge on Aug. 26, bars Scott and Kelley Wolf from publicly discussing their marriage, divorce, or children, and prohibits them from making disparaging remarks to their three children.

Scott Wolf, 57, currently has temporary sole custody of the children, while Kelley Wolf has supervised visitation. The couple's marriage of 21 years ended in June, when Scott Wolf filed for divorce.

"After 21 years of marriage, I have made the most difficult decision of my life, and filed for divorce from my wife Kelley," Scott Wolf said in a statement to the New York Post at the time. "Our children have always been, and continue to be, the loves of our lives and our every priority, so I kindly ask for privacy at this time as we help guide them through this new chapter."

Scott Wolf has publicly denied his estranged wife's accusations, which allegedly included harm to the children. In an Aug. 15 statement to People, he described them as "completely baseless and incredibly dangerous" and shared text messages in which Kelley Wolf allegedly admitted she planned to "make claims" against him to influence custody proceedings, while acknowledging she did not believe them to be true.

Kelley Wolf, however, disputed suggestions that she accused Scott Wolf of harming their children.

"I will be very clear when I say this: I don't believe that Scott would [abuse our children]," she told People.

She added, "I've lost my career, my reputation, my children, my integrity, my honor, my devotion to my marriage. As a parent, I have literally lost everything except my life."