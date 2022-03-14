WWE Star Scott Hall Being Removed From Life Support After Suffering 3 Heart Attacks

Legendary wrestler Scott Hall is being removed from life support after experiencing three heart attacks over the weekend.

The news was revealed by Hall's friend and former tag team partner Kevin Nash, who explained on Instagram that the WWE star's life support would be discontinued once his family said their final goodbyes.

"Scott's on life support. Once his family is in place they will discontinue life support," Nash wrote in an Instagram post. "I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I've spent more of my life with than anyone else. My heart is broken and I'm so very ... sad."

According to the news outlet PWTorch, Hall was placed on life support at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia, on Saturday after suffering three heart attacks that were the result of complications arising from the hip surgery he underwent last week. He suffered a serious complication due to a blood clot.

"Scott always felt he wasn't worthy of the afterlife," Nash wrote in his Instagram post. "Well God please have some gold-plated toothpicks for my brother. My life was enriched with his take on life. He wasn't perfect but as he always said, 'The last perfect person to walk the planet they nailed to a cross.'"

Nash concluded his post by urging fans to remember, "There goes a great guy — you ain't going to see another one like him again."

"See ya down the road, Scott. I couldn't love a human being any more than I do you," he wrote.

Hall was regarded as one of the biggest wrestling stars in the 1990s, first under the ring name Razor Ramon in WWF, then under his real name when he went to WCW, where he and Nash formed The Outsiders, according to PWTorch. Hulk Hogan joined the group which was then called the New World Order.

Hall was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014 and again as a member of the NWO in 2020, according to The Warp.