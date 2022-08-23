Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Scott Disick Involved in Car Crash

Media personality and socialite Scott Disick sustained injuries after flipping his car in a speed-related crash Sunday, according to reports.

Disick was driving alone in his Lamborghini SUV in The Oaks gated community near Calabasas, California, when he crashed into a stone mailbox, causing his vehicle to roll over, TMZ reported.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau confirmed the crash in a statement.

"It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor," the release noted. "Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request."

Disick shares children Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian. Kardashian recently married to Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, news that Disick was "not handling" well, a source previously told People.

"He's spending time with friends ... to keep his mind off of it," the source said. "It's been hard for him to process and digest even though he knew it was coming."

Kardashian reached out to Disick after his accident, according to family friends. One insider speaking with Hollywood Life said the Kardashian, a reality TV star, and their kids had visited Disick to "check on him, and see if he needs anything."

"Kourtney can't imagine if one of the kids were in the car with him. She's very shaken up about the whole thing," the source said. "Everyone is very concerned and hopes this was the wakeup call that he has to be more careful."

Another insider added that Disick was "very shaken up by the accident and his family and friends were extremely worried."

"They are so glad to hear that alcohol was not a factor because Scott has been doing so great staying away from booze," the source added.