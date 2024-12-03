Margot Robbie: I Thought I'd 'Go to Jail' for Slapping DiCaprio During Audition

Margot Robbie took a risk during her "The Wolf of Wall Street" audition and slapped Leonardo DiCaprio instead of kissing him, and while the improvisation left an impression on her costar and director Martin Scorsese, she admitted thinking it may land her behind bars.

The actor, who went on to land the role as DiCaprio's on-screen wife in the film, recalled the moment during an episode of the "Talking Pictures" podcast.

"It was not in the script," she said of the scene that she was reading with DiCaprio during her audition, explaining that they had been improvising, but at one point, DiCaprio had "returned to the script, and the last line was 'Come over here, and kiss me.'"

"I thought, 'I could kiss Leonardo DiCaprio right now, and that would be awesome. I can't wait to tell all of my friends this.' And then I thought, 'Nah' and just walloped him in the face. It was dead silent for what felt like an eternity but was probably three seconds," she said, according to Business Insider.

"They just burst out laughing. Leo and Marty were laughing so hard. They said, 'That was great,'" she continued.

"I was thinking, 'I'm going to get arrested; I'm pretty sure that's assault or battery. Not only will you never work again, actually, you will go to jail for this, you idiot. And also why did you have to hit him so hard? You should have done it lighter.'"

Elsewhere in the podcast, Robbie spoke about her decision to appear nude for a scene with DiCaprio, saying that Scorsese offered to make her feel more comfortable by wearing a robe, but she decided not to.

"That's not what she would do in that scene," she said of the character. "The whole point is that she's going to come out completely naked — that's the card she's playing right now."