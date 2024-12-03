WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: scorsese | audition | wolf of wall street | margot robbie | leonardo dicaprio

Margot Robbie: I Thought I'd 'Go to Jail' for Slapping DiCaprio During Audition

By    |   Tuesday, 03 December 2024 12:11 PM EST

Margot Robbie took a risk during her "The Wolf of Wall Street" audition and slapped Leonardo DiCaprio instead of kissing him, and while the improvisation left an impression on her costar and director Martin Scorsese, she admitted thinking it may land her behind bars.

The actor, who went on to land the role as DiCaprio's on-screen wife in the film, recalled the moment during an episode of the "Talking Pictures" podcast.

"It was not in the script," she said of the scene that she was reading with DiCaprio during her audition, explaining that they had been improvising, but at one point, DiCaprio had "returned to the script, and the last line was 'Come over here, and kiss me.'"

"I thought, 'I could kiss Leonardo DiCaprio right now, and that would be awesome. I can't wait to tell all of my friends this.' And then I thought, 'Nah' and just walloped him in the face. It was dead silent for what felt like an eternity but was probably three seconds," she said, according to Business Insider.

"They just burst out laughing. Leo and Marty were laughing so hard. They said, 'That was great,'" she continued.

"I was thinking, 'I'm going to get arrested; I'm pretty sure that's assault or battery. Not only will you never work again, actually, you will go to jail for this, you idiot. And also why did you have to hit him so hard? You should have done it lighter.'"

Elsewhere in the podcast, Robbie spoke about her decision to appear nude for a scene with DiCaprio, saying that Scorsese offered to make her feel more comfortable by wearing a robe, but she decided not to.

"That's not what she would do in that scene," she said of the character. "The whole point is that she's going to come out completely naked — that's the card she's playing right now."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Margot Robbie took a risk during her "The Wolf of Wall Street" audition and slapped Leonardo DiCaprio instead of kissing him, and while the improvisation left an impression on her costar and director Martin Scorsese, she admitted thinking it may land her behind bars.
scorsese, audition, wolf of wall street, margot robbie, leonardo dicaprio
313
2024-11-03
Tuesday, 03 December 2024 12:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved