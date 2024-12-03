'Who's the Boss' Star Danny Pintauro Hospitalized After Scooter Accident

"Who's the Boss" alum Danny Pintauro has revealed he underwent emergency surgery after he was involved in an accident on a scooter.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the actor said he was riding his scooter on the night of Thanksgiving when the bike lane was "suddenly blocked with cones."

"I was forced to choose between a van and a pylon," he said. "The pylons hurt!! Have a terrible scrape on my arm and I was pretty convinced I had broken my arm. The next morning it was a whole lot better so I didn't worry as much."

By that Saturday, Pintauro said he began to experience pain in his chest, stomach, and shoulders so severe he could "barely breathe."

His husband took him to the hospital, where a CAT scan, X-ray and blood tests revealed Pintauro had "an infection in my bloodstream due to a tear in my stomach lining — air and stomach acid, etc, were escaping into my abdomen."

"It's been the most excruciating pain I've ever felt in my whole life. So I had to have emergency surgery last night to repair the tear," he said.

"The surgery went well and now that it's fixed, the pain is pretty much gone away, although I'm still very sore," Pintauro continued. "They just took the intubation tube out, but I have to leave another tube in my stomach for three days to keep removing the acids so as to not upset the stitches and repair they did.

"Which also means that I won't be eating or drinking anything for the next three days."

He added, "They always say this but it's very true, if I had waited any longer, I could have died. My body was the one who told me something was absolutely wrong. My wonderful husband Will drove me here and has been by my side for the whole thing."

Describing the ordeal as "terrifying," Pintauro said he was "stressed, hungry, in pain, and exhausted." The good news however is an X-ray on his arm revealed it was not broken.

"So there's one bright side," he concluded.