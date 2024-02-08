Christian School Expels Students Over Mom's OnlyFans Decal

A Christian school in Florida expelled two students over an OnlyFans decal on their mother's car, according to reports.

Speaking with WFTV, Michelle Cline said the decal was an attempt to draw more attention to her page. She previously told WOFL that it was a source of income for her family. While the decal included a direct link to her site, Cline noted that it did not include explicit content and said she wanted to keep it on her car to bring in more customers.

However, as a result of the decal, Cline was banned from the drop-off line at Liberty Christian Preparatory School in Tavares. Days later, WFTV reported that the two students had been expelled.

Using the decals at the school was a violation of handbook policies, administrators said.

OnlyFans is a content subscription service in which creators can earn money from users who subscribe to their content. It's known for its adult-oriented content.

A letter from the school, which was addressed to Cline, said that she "obtained an even larger vinyl lettering scheme that covered the entire back of her vehicle’s tailgate."

She then posted a photo of the larger display "mockingly" on social media while referencing the school’s request that she remove it.

According to WFTV, school administrators argued that Cline's advertisement violated a Florida law prohibiting the provision of sexual content to minors. Further, they claimed that Cline disrupted school activities by "speaking to local news media."

"Therefore, your family's enrollment with LCPS is terminated effective immediately," the letter stated.

School officials indicated that Cline may be able to re-enroll her children at the school if she removes the OnlyFans decals from her vehicle.

"Right now, the kids are getting singled out. I feel singled out," Cline previously told WOFL "I find it hard to believe that there is that many parents and there are that many kids that are paying attention to my vehicle every morning."