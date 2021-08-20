Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Welcome First Baby Together

Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost have welcomed their first baby together.

Jost made the announcement Wednesday in a statement to Instagram which also revealed their baby boy's name.

"Ok ok we had a baby," the post read. "His name is Cosmo. We love him very much."

The birth comes weeks after it emerged that the pair, who have been married since October 2020, were expecting. While neither Johansson nor Jost confirmed whether the reports were true, sources told Page Six that the actress had deliberately altered her routine to keep her pregnancy hidden.

"Scarlett usually spends a lot of the summer out in Amagansett and Montauk, and you’d often see her walking her dogs on the beach or getting coffee. But this summer it seems like she is deliberately trying to keep a low profile," the source said.

No further mention was made until Sunday, when Jost, a "Saturday Night Live" star, briefly referred to the pregnancy during a stand-up performance at The Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut, a source confirmed to People.

Johansson and Jost first met on the set of "Saturday Night Live" in 2006. Jost had been working as a writer for the show when Johansson arrived to host her first episode.

"It was some dumb parody that he had written, and he was in there partly directing this segment we had to do," Johansson, who shares six-year-old daughter Rose with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac, recalled of the day they met in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2019.

"That's my first memory of him. He seemed very confident at the time. I don't know if he felt that way, but in that environment, if you're not confident as a writer, your stuff just never gets produced," she added.

The news comes on the heels of a lawsuit Johansson filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, claiming that Disney had gone back on its guarantee of an exclusive theatrical release of the film by releasing "Black Widow" to its streaming service Disney+. She said much of her salary was tied to its box-office performance. In response, the company said there was "no merit" to Johansson's filing.

"The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement cited by Deadline read. "Disney has fully complied with Ms. Johansson’s contract and furthermore, the release of Black Widow on Disney+ with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20M she has received to date."

