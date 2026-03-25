Savannah Guthrie Describes 'Agony' of Mother's Disappearance

Savannah Guthrie has described the ongoing disappearance of her mother as "unbearable," offering an emotional public appeal as the search for answers continues more than seven weeks after the incident.

"Someone needs to do the right thing; we are in agony. We are in agony. It is unbearable," Savannah Guthrie said in her first on-camera interview since the case began.

The remarks were delivered during a sit-down with "Today" show co-anchor Hoda Kotb as Savannah Guthrie addressed the uncertainty surrounding her mother, Nancy Guthrie.

Kotb said the interview was highly emotional, showing both Guthrie's pain and her determination.

"There is a desperation and also a steeliness about Savannah. I mean, she's hoping that somebody — whoever this person is — will see something, say something," Kotb said.

The interview also touched on how Savannah Guthrie is navigating the situation personally.

According to Kotb, she spoke about the investigation, her faith, and her efforts to maintain focus amid prolonged uncertainty.

"I was sorta marveling that she was able to sit there with an outfit on, have a conversation and also just have direct thoughts about what she sees going forward," Kotb added.

Carson Daly called it "heart-wrenching" to witness "someone you love so much still post-50 days of this tragic event in this tortured limbo state, yet still show so much resilience and grace through it all."

Kotb also emphasized Guthrie's determination, stating, "No one is stealing her joy."

The public appeal comes as the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance remains unresolved.

The 84-year-old was reported missing on Feb. 1 from her Tucson home after she did not attend a scheduled virtual church service.

Authorities later released home security footage showing an armed and masked individual outside the residence on the night she disappeared, Page Six reported.

The individual, wearing gloves, was seen tampering with a door camera. While several people have been detained during the investigation, all were later released after being cleared.

Savannah Guthrie and her family have acknowledged the possibility that her mother may not be found alive, even as they continue to seek information.

A $1 million reward has been offered for what has been described as her "miracle" return.

Craig Melvin reiterated the call for public assistance, saying, "To her point, our only hope right now is that someone who is watching, someone who is listening, does the right thing, picks up the phone," urging anyone with information to contact the FBI.