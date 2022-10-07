Sara Lee, WWE Wrestler, Dies at 30

WWE wrestler Sara Lee has died at the age of 30.

The late athlete's mother, Terri Lee, announced the news Thursday in a Facebook post, saying that the family was "in shock."

"It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus," she wrote. "We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete."

She continued: "We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially [husband] Cory and her children."

Terri Lee did not share Sara Lee's cause of death, and the only hint of illness was revealed earlier this week when Sara Lee posted on Instagram that she had a sinus infection.

"Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row," she captioned a mirror selfie from inside of a bathroom. "First ever sinus infection kicked my butt #Saraselfie #gains."

Sara Lee was married to fellow former WWE star Westin Blake, whose real name is Cory Weston, and had three children with him.

She rose to fame on the sixth and final season of "Tough Enough," a reality TV series where aspiring men and women compete for a one-year, $250,000 WWE contract, which she won.

WWE paid tribute to Lee on Instagram: "WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former 'Tough Enough' winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans."

Fellow WWE wrestler Bull James launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Blake and the children.

"We're all shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Tough Enough winner Sara Lee," the campaign — which as of Friday has raised more than $75,000 of its $20,000 goal — read. "As her loving husband, Cory, picks up the pieces and continues to raise their 3 children, the last thing anyone in that position wants to be worried about is money and paying for a funeral and everything else that comes along with it.

James added: "The wrestling community has always been one to come together in the wake of tragedy and this is no different. Every penny raised from this will go directly to Cory and the kids. Thank you all in advance. RIP Sara, you were one of the good ones. - Bull."