Sarah Silverman Pays Tribute to Late Father

Actor and comedian Sarah Silverman paid tribute to her father, Donald Silverman, who died days after losing his wife, Janice Silverman, who was Sarah Silverman's stepmother.

"My best pal, Schleppy - my dad, died last night," Sarah Silverman wrote in an Instagram post Thursday, showing photos of them together.

"All the sisters, and grandkids surrounded him with love and singing and very dark [f---ed] up jokes this final week."

Sarah Silverman noted that her stepmother, who was married to Donald Silverman for over 40 years, died last week.

"He always said he was the richest man in the world because of his family, and he was," she added.

Sarah Silverman's post was flooded with messages of support.

"Community" star Alison Brie commented. "I'm so sorry for your loss. Love to you and your family."

Director Judd Apatow added: "Sending you love."

Others who sent well wishes were Kristen Bell, Billy Eichner, Olivia Wilde, Kristen Schaal, and Ben Schwartz, among many others.

In 2018, Sarah Silverman's Hulu series "I Love You, America," featured a segment about her and her father preparing for his eventual demise. It included the making of a video will.

"I don't need any fanfare," he said. "Just figure that I did my best, had a good time while I was here. Sometimes when you're sitting around bulls***ing, talk about me a little bit, and let me go as easy as possible.

"That's it – I love my daughters, I love my grandchildren, I love my Janice. I've had a g*****n good life, now let me die in peace."

Sarah Silverman responded: "I love you, Daddy."

Last week, Sarah Silverman shared an emotional tribute to Janice Silverman on Instagram.

"We laid my beautiful step-mum Janice to rest today," Sarah Silverman wrote. "None of us would be us without her. And now we get to remember her every day."