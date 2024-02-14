Sarah Snook: Brian Cox Had 'Terrifying' Rages on 'Succession' Set

Sarah Snook has admitted one of her co-stars would fly into "rages" on the set of "Succession" and she was never sure whether it was real or a performance.

The actor, 36, in an interview with Times Radio, recounted how Brian Cox, who plays Logan Roy on the hit series, would go into a "diabetic rage."

"He has a habit of sometimes going into a false – or could it be real, who knows? – diabetic rage," she said, according to the Independent.

"I think part of it's a little of trying to just jolt the energy of the set and rustle a few feathers, get it going and moving faster," the actor, who plays Shiv Roy on the show, continued, adding, "The quality of his voice can be very terrifying sometimes. Thunderous."

Snook is not the first to speak out about Cox's intimidating presence on set.

Peter Friedman, who played Frank Vernon in the show, admitted to finding the actor "frightening" in an interview with The Guardian.

"He's frightening when he gets up into high dudgeon," he said. "I don't mean just acting frightening, I mean actually frightening. He can get there! But he's also the nicest guy in the world."

Fellow "Succession" actor J. Smith-Cameron, who plays Gerri Kellman, also opened up about his experience working with Cox, describing their time on set as "scary" and "terrifying," the Independent noted.

Elsewhere in her interview, Snook, who won multiple awards including two Golden Globes and a Primetime Emmy for her role in "Succession," admitted she almost turned it down due to fears that she might be typecast.

"When you are known for a particular role internationally, there is a fear, I suppose, as an actor, that you might get constrained to roles like that," she said.