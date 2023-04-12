Sarah Paulson Helped Friend Pedro Pascal Financially

Emmy winner Sarah Paulson offered insight into her close friendship with actor Pedro Pascal.

In a recent Esquire interview, Paulson revealed that they had known each other since the early 1990s when Pascal was attending NYU's Tish School of the Arts in New York City.

"We would go to see movies all the time in those years, and we would get so lost in them," Paulson told Esquire. "You can fill in the blanks about the why of that however you like, but I think there were things we wanted to escape mentally, emotionally, spiritually."

Pascal was a struggling actor. After numerous failed auditions he moved to Los Angeles in 1999, where he booked some bit parts including the TV show "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" but nothing substantial came his way. Paulson, meanwhile, was getting steady work, and it was during that time that she would look out for Pascal, making sure he didn't go hungry.

"There were times when I would give him my per diem from a job I was working on so that he could have money to feed himself," Paulson said.

Recalling those tough times, Pascal referred to Paulson as part of his "New York family," which helped him navigate those tough times.

"I died so many deaths," Pascal said. "My vision of it was that if I didn't have some major exposure by the time I was 29 years old, it was over, so I was constantly readjusting what it meant to commit my life to this profession, and giving up the idea of it looking like I thought it would when I was a kid. There were so many good reasons to let that delusion go."

Pascal has since managed to carve a successful career, notably starring in "The Mandalorian" and "The Last of Us."

"You just want him to succeed," Paulson said of her friend's career. "And that to me, I feel like, is the sign of a major movie star. I'm ready for him to take the reins from the guys from romantic comedies past, like Bruce Willis and Mel Gibson and all these guys. He can be all that. Let's remake 'Die Hard' with Pedro. Remake all the 'Lethal Weapon' movies with Pedro."