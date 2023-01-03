Sarah Michelle Gellar: No Interest in 'Buffy' Return

Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar dismissed speculation that she will reprise her role in a "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot.

For seven seasons she held the titular role in the hit series, but Gellar, 45, seems content to let the 2003 conclusion stand as is. Discussing the show's future in an interview with SFX Magazine, Gellar said she felt a reboot needed fresh talent.

Her comments came after being asked whether she was interested in ever playing the role of Buffy Summers again.

"I'm not," she said, according to MovieWeb. "I am very proud of the show that we created and it doesn't need to be done. We wrapped that up. I am all for them continuing the story, because there's the story of female empowerment.

"I love the way the show was left: 'Every girl who has the power can have the power.' It's set up perfectly for someone else to have the power. But like I said, the metaphors of Buffy were the horrors of adolescence. I think I look young, but I am not an adolescent.”

There have long been talks of a "Buffy" reboot but the immediate future of the franchise currently remains murky after Disney, which acquired the rights to the Buffy-verse, hit the brakes on discussions about the revival.

Gellar has expressed her desire to move on from her association with the show's original creator, Joss Whedon, who has drawn criticism from former stars for alleged abuse behind the scenes.

Recently speaking at the "Power of Storytelling: Producers Roundtable" at the TheWrap's "Power of Women Summit" in Los Angeles, Gellar talked about her experience of working on an "extremely toxic male set" during the early years of her career.

"For so long, I was on a set that I think was known for being an extremely toxic male set, and so that was ingrained in my head that that was what all sets were like, and that women were pitted against each other — that if women became friends, then we became too powerful, so you had to keep that down," Gellar said, according to The Wrap.

Gellar did not specifically call out Whedon or the popular television series by name, but she has previously spoken about her time on the set of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," while addressing ongoing rumors about on-set tension in her book, "Into Every Generation a Slayer Is Born: How Buffy Staked Our Hearts."

"I think that unfortunately, the set we were on, and the world we were in, was pitting us against each other," Gellar wrote, according to Entertainment Tonight. "I think it would have been different if it was today. It would have been a very different relationship. But we have a great relationship now."