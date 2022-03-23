Sarah Michelle Gellar: 'Buffy the Vampire' Co-stars Were Pitted Against Each Other

"Buffy the Vampire" star Sarah Michelle Gellar is addressing ongoing rumors about on-set tension and drama between her and her co-stars, saying that they were pitted against each other.

The actress made the candid remarks about the Joss Whedon-run show in her book, "Into Every Generation a Slayer Is Born: How Buffy Staked Our Hearts."

"I think that unfortunately, the set we were on, and the world we were in, was pitting us against each other," Gellar, who played the titular role, said, according to Entertainment Tonight. "I think it would have been different if it was today. It would have been a very different relationship. But we have a great relationship now."

Gellar also directly spoke about feud rumors surrounding herself and Alyson Hannigan, who plays her witch friend Willow Rosenberg, and David Boreanaz, who plays the role of her vampire love interest, Angel.

"Look, we worked really hard hours. We were young; we had ups and downs. Everybody had arguments," Gellar explains. "There were times where David could be a handful. He never really was to me, but I’m sure [he was]. And I’m sure I was the same way to people also, right? It wasn’t rosy. Nobody gets along all the time. And Alyson and I had moments. There’s no question. But you’re young."

Gellar admitted there were also times when she wished he could have done things differently, but she did not know how to handle the stress she was under.

"I was really young, and I didn’t have any outside life," she said. "I was the one that was always working and sometimes I would be resentful of the fact that they didn’t have to work all the time. It ebbs and flows, and anyone that tells you they get along with everyone all the time, it’s just not true."

In 2021, Charisma Carpenter, who played Cordelia Chase on both "Buffy" and the spin-off "Angel," spoke out about Whedon, accusing him of being "casually cruel" in a statement on Twitter.

"He has created hostile and toxic work environments since his early career. I know because I experienced it first-hand. Repeatedly," she tweeted. "Like his ongoing, passive-aggressive threats to fire me, which wreaks havoc on a young actor's self-esteem. And callously calling me 'fat' to colleagues when I was 4 months pregnant, weighing 126 lbs.

"He was mean and biting, disparaging about others openly, and often played favorites, pitting people against one another to compete and vie for his attention and approval."