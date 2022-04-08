'Plaza Suite' Cancels Shows as Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick Test Positive for COVID

Broadway has again been struck by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced show cancellations, delays, and early closures.

Notably, "Plaza Suite" called off performances after both its stars, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, tested positive for COVID-19.

The show announced that Broderick had tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday "despite strict adherence to COVID safety protocols" but performances were not canceled as the star's standby, Tony Award-winner Michael McGrath, was able to fill in for him.

Parker initially tested negative for COVID-19, but on Thursday the show announced that scheduled performances would be canceled after a new round of tests came back positive for COVID-19.

"News about future performances of #PlazaSuite will be announced as soon as possible," the show wrote in a Facebook post. "Everyone wishes Matthew and Sarah Jessica a speedy recovery."

Several other shows have also had to cancel or delay performances due to the pandemic. As USA Today noted, the musical "Paradise Square" canceled its scheduled performance for Thursday evening "out of an abundance of caution due to COVID cases in the company," while "A Strange Loop" delayed its debut, which will now be staged on Monday, April 11.

"Macbeth" also canceled more than a week of previews after its star, Daniel Craig, and other cast members tested positive for COVID-19.

"We apologize for the inconvenience this causes ticket holders, but the safety of our audiences, the cast and crew remains our top priority," the production said in a statement, according to Variety. "All tickets for the cancelled performance will be refunded at the original point of purchase."

"Macbeth," which is directed by Sam Gold, began previews March 29 and if all goes according to plan, could officially open on April 28 to kick-start a 15-week limited engagement at the Longacre Theatre, according to Variety.

The production also stars Ruth Negga as Lady Macbeth with other cast members including Phillip James Brannon, Grantham Coleman, Asia Kate Dillon, Maria Dizzia, Amber Gray, Emeka Guindo, Paul Lazar, Bobbi MacKenzie, Michael Patrick Thornton and Danny Wolohan.