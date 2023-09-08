'Hairspray' Star Goes Into Labor at Beyoncé Concert

"Hairspray" star Sarah Francis Jones went into labor while attending Beyoncé's birthday concert Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Jones, 36, told KTLA that while the baby was due in a few more days, she started having contractions.

"I think it was right after the mute challenge. Everybody went mute. L.A. did really well," she said. "And then I started having contractions."

At first, Jones and her husband, Marcel Spears, thought it was false labor pains, also known as Braxton Hicks contractions. But it became increasingly clear that the baby was not going to wait.

"I said, 'Something's happening,'" Jones said. "Usually I like to dance at the concert and I was like 'OK, I need to sit down for a second."

Spears said he tried to keep Jones calm.

"I also thought it was Braxton Hicks and she was like, 'I'm feeling something' and I said 'No, no no, it's early, it'll pass, we're OK,'" he said.

Spears then started to time the contractions and noticed they were 20 to 30 minutes apart. By the time they reached their car, Spears said it was "full-on intense." Jones gave birth on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, the couple shared video footage of the ordeal, which they captured with their phones.

"We thought it was just Braxton Hicks or gas," Francis captioned the video. "Turns out we were having a whole baby at @beyonce bday show."

"If we didn't record it, I don't think anybody would believe it," Spears said. "It's just one of those things that it's so convenient you're like, 'Nah that's not happening,' but the baby definitely pulled through."

Jones and Spears decided to name the newest edition to their family Nola, inspired by Spears' birthplace, New Orleans. They have yet to finalize a middle name.

"We're still open to something Beyoncé-like, I dunno, we'll see," Jones added.