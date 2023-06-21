Non-binary Actor Sara Ramirez Slammed by the Media

Non-binary actor Sara Ramirez, known for their role in "And Just Like That," is taking heat from the media.

Ramirez gained attention after being cast as queer stand-up comedian Che Diaz in the "Sex and the City" reboot, but much of that attention has been negative, with viewers shunning the show because of the painfully woke character.

Writing for New York Magazine, journalist Brock Colyar pointed out that Ramirez appeared to hold many of the same controversial opinions as Che Diaz — without irony.

"Ramírez similarly uses words such as trauma, privilege, and social constructs to make their various on-point points. It might feel natural to make such comparisons in your head, but Ramírez heads them off, assuring me, 'I'm an actor. I'm not the characters I play. I'm not Che Diaz,' " Colyar wrote via the Daily Mail.

Colyar further noted that Ramirez shared a similar style to their on-screen role. Notably, Ramirez uses the same description in their Instagram biography as the description they use to introduce themselves in "And Just Like That" — as a "queer nonbinary Mexican Irish diva."

Discussing the criticisms over their character, Ramirez dismissed the backlash, saying, "Anybody who benefits from patriarchy is going to have a problem with Che Diaz," according to Colyar.

Ramirez further opened up about the show's storyline, and their own "mixed feelings," to which Cynthia Nixon, who plays the role of Miranda, responded "like a therapist" and asked, "do you want to unpack that for me?"

"Both actors seem to believe the reaction has more to do with a societal discomfort around gender-nonconforming people, rather than a hope coming from actual queer people that we be portrayed as less lame," Colyar wrote, according to the Daily Mail.

Ramirez however, stands by their character, saying that it is "exciting to have Che be a disruption to the mainstream."

"We had been experiencing the mass mobilization for anti-racism for George Floyd," they added.

"So being aware of how important disruption is, being aware of how important it is to wake people up from the sleep of their own comfort and privilege, was so important to me that summer."