×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: santana | shows | canceled

Carlos Santana Cancels Shows Following Heart Procedure

carlos santana plays guitar onstage
Carlos Santana performs during the second day of the "Vive Latino" music festival in Mexico City on March 17, 2019. (ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 02 December 2021 10:21 AM

Carlos Santana has canceled several Las Vegas shows scheduled to take place in December after having to undergo a heart procedure. 

The 10-time Grammy winner shared the news Wednesday in a video posted on Twitter, explaining that on Saturday he asked his wife to take him to the hospital after experiencing what turned out to be a heart issue. He did not elaborate on the diagnosis or procedure but said his focus was now to heal. 

"So I'm gonna be taking time out for a little bit to make sure I replenish, I rest and I catch up with my health so that when I play for you I will play the way I'm used to and give you 150%," Santana said in the video. "I wouldn't show up unless I can do that. So other than that I hope you and your family are enjoying good health, peace of mind and joy," he added. 

Michael Vrionis, president of Universal Tone Management, confirmed that Santana had undergone an "unscheduled heart procedure" in a statement posted on his official website

"Carlos is doing fantastic and is anxious to be back on stage soon," Vrionis noted. 

Santana was set to perform at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino through the end of the year but his scheduled procedure and recovery time have forced the cancellation of the concerts. Santana's management said the iconic musician would resume performing in January. 

"He profoundly regrets that this ‘speed bump’ necessitated the cancellation of his upcoming performances," Vrionis added.

In October, Santana released the album "On Blessings and Miracles," which features collaborations with Rob Thomas, Chris Stapleton, G-Eazy, American Authors, and Ally Brooke as well as Metallica’s Kirk Hammett. The album has received rave reviews. 

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Carlos Santana has canceled several Las Vegas shows scheduled to take place in December after having to undergo a heart procedure. The 10-time Grammy winner shared the news Wednesday in...
santana, shows, canceled
291
2021-21-02
Thursday, 02 December 2021 10:21 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved