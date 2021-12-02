Carlos Santana Cancels Shows Following Heart Procedure

Carlos Santana has canceled several Las Vegas shows scheduled to take place in December after having to undergo a heart procedure.

The 10-time Grammy winner shared the news Wednesday in a video posted on Twitter, explaining that on Saturday he asked his wife to take him to the hospital after experiencing what turned out to be a heart issue. He did not elaborate on the diagnosis or procedure but said his focus was now to heal.

"So I'm gonna be taking time out for a little bit to make sure I replenish, I rest and I catch up with my health so that when I play for you I will play the way I'm used to and give you 150%," Santana said in the video. "I wouldn't show up unless I can do that. So other than that I hope you and your family are enjoying good health, peace of mind and joy," he added.

Michael Vrionis, president of Universal Tone Management, confirmed that Santana had undergone an "unscheduled heart procedure" in a statement posted on his official website.

"Carlos is doing fantastic and is anxious to be back on stage soon," Vrionis noted.

Santana was set to perform at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino through the end of the year but his scheduled procedure and recovery time have forced the cancellation of the concerts. Santana's management said the iconic musician would resume performing in January.

"He profoundly regrets that this ‘speed bump’ necessitated the cancellation of his upcoming performances," Vrionis added.

In October, Santana released the album "On Blessings and Miracles," which features collaborations with Rob Thomas, Chris Stapleton, G-Eazy, American Authors, and Ally Brooke as well as Metallica’s Kirk Hammett. The album has received rave reviews.