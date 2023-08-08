×
Tags: sandra bullock | bryan randall | dead | als

Sandra Bullock's Partner Dies at 57 After ALS Battle

By    |   Tuesday, 08 August 2023 10:46 AM EDT

Bryan Randall, longtime partner of actor Sandra Bullock, died Saturday after a three-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Randall's family said in a statement to USA Today.

"Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request," read the statement, released Monday. "We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."

The Mayo Clinic describes ALS as "a nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord" that causes "loss of muscle control." The disease gets worse over time.

Bullock met Randall in 2015 when she hired the model-turned-photographer to capture her son Louis' birthday party. 

The couple were parents to three children: Bullock's adopted kids Louis Bardo and Laila, and a daughter Randall had from a previous relationship, according to USA Today.

Bullock, 59, was previously married to Jesse James, a reality TV star and automotive fabricator from 2005 to 2010. They split after multiple women came forth with allegations that James had affairs with them while he was married to Bullock. 

In a 2021 episode of the talk show "Red Table Talk," Bullock explained why she was not married to Randall. 

"I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children — three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever," Bullock said at the time.

"I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother," she said, adding, "I don't need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


314
Tuesday, 08 August 2023 10:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

