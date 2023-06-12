Samuel L. Jackson Has Viral Reaction to Tony Award Loss

Samuel L. Jackson has gone viral for his reaction to his Tony Awards loss.

The actor began trending Sunday night after barely reacting to being beaten by Brandon Uranowitz for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play.

As the winner was announced, the cameras zoomed in on Jackson's unimpressed facial expression, which did not change as he paused and appeared to give a brief eye roll before clapping along with his fellow nominees. Twitter users could not help but poke fun at the moment.

"Samuel L. Jackson does not have good non-winner face," one person wrote.

"Samuel L. Jackson's face is taking me out for some reason," another added with a laughing emoji.

"Samuel L. Jackson's face took me all the way out," a third wrote. "He looks like he knew he wasn't getting that Tony."

Some Twitter users thought that Jackson "should've won that Tony Award" instead of Uranowitz, who received the trophy for his performance in "Leopoldstadt," while others saw the humor in the situation, joking, "oh my god samuel l jackson's face."

Jackson was nominated for his role in "The Piano Lesson," which marked his first. He celebrated the milestone by walking the red carpet with his wife LaTanya Richardson, who directed him in the play.

Earlier this year, she told People that it was "easier" to offer her husband advice on his performance over dinner together.

"Let me just say: Do know that when I leave the theater — as late as it is, after they leave — I go home and cook, and then I do the dishes, just so we're all on that page," she said back in September.

"Then, over dinner, of course we discuss what has transpired during the day because I find that sometimes it's easier to offer suggestions at that time — of what could be, you know, lifted," LaTanya added. "And maybe we want to look at this a different way. That's an easier time to do it because that's the time that we usually spend together."