Samuel L. Jackson: I 'Should Have Won an Oscar' for 'Pulp Fiction'

Samuel L. Jackson said he should have an Oscar under his belt at this point in his career.

The actor is being recognized with an Honorary Oscar this year, but despite this, he has only ever received one Oscar nomination, that for Best Supporting Actor in 1995 for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s "Pulp Fiction," a role that he told the Times should have earned him a golden statue.

"I should have won that one," Jackson said, according to Variety, claiming that he also missed out on an Oscar for "Jungle Fever." The actor did not receive a nomination, but instead two cast members from "Bugsy" broke into the race, much to Jackson's disbelief.

"My wife and I went to see 'Bugsy,' " Jackson said. "Damn! They got nominated and I didn’t? I guess Black folk usually win for doing despicable s*** on screen. Like Denzel [Washington] for being a horrible cop in 'Training Day.' All the great stuff he did in uplifting roles like 'Malcolm X?' No — we’ll give it to this mother ... so maybe I should have won one. But Oscars don’t move the comma on your check — it's about getting a**** in seats, and I've done a good job of doing that."

Commenting on the Academy's failed attempt at introducing a category for most popular film in 2018, Jackson said he was in support of the initiative.

"They should have an Oscar for the most popular movie. Because that’s what the business is about," he said. In Jackson's opinion, "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which grossed $1.8 billion and counting worldwide this year, should be awarded. "It did what movies did forever — it got people to a big dark room."

Taking a broader look at film, Jackson noted that "all movies are valid" regardless of whether or not they receive awards.

"Some go to the cinema to be moved dearly. Some like superheroes. If somebody has more butts on seats it just means your audience is not as broad," he said. "There are people who have had successful careers but nobody can recite one line of their parts. I'm the guy who says s*** that’s on a T-shirt."

Jackson's comments come days after he dismissed Joe Rogan's apology for using the N-word throughout his career.

In a video, Rogan stated that "a white person is never allowed to say that word, never mind publicly on a podcast," adding, "instead of saying the N-word, I would just say the word. I thought as long as it was in context, people would understand what I was doing."

Speaking with The Sunday Times, Jackson disputed Rogan's claim that his words were taken out of context.

"He is saying nobody understood the context when he said it," Jackson said, according to Yahoo! Entertainment. "But he shouldn't have said it. It's not the context, dude — it's that he was comfortable doing it. Say that you're sorry because you want to keep your money, but you were having fun, and you say you did it because it was entertaining."