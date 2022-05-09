Country Star Sam Hunt's Pregnant Wife Calls Off Divorce

A court agreed to dismiss the divorce filing of country star Sam Hunt's pregnant wife Hannah Lee Fowler, TMZ reported.

Fowler initially filed for divorce in February, citing adultery in her court documents. She claimed that Hunt was "guilty of inappropriate marital conduct" and "guilty of adultery," according to Page Six. She further alleged that Hunt was "guilty of such cruel and inhuman treatment or conduct toward the spouse as renders cohabitation unsafe or improper."

Fowler temporarily withdrew her petition because it was filed in the wrong county but several weeks later re-filed. In April she requested that it be dismissed, which a court has approved.

Hunt and Fowler wed in April 2017 after several years of dating on and off. In March, Hunt talked about his estranged wife's pregnancy, which was revealed in court documents.

"I haven’t talked about this, but I have a little girl on the way," he said while appearing as guest host on Country Countdown USA. “I have a baby coming in about eight weeks. I blocked out two months at the end of May and early June. Really this year revolves around that big news in my life.”

Hunt said he had turned to friends and fellow musicians, including country singer Russell Dickerson, for parenting advice. Dickerson shares a 1-year-old son with his wife, Kailey Dickerson.

"I saw Russell Dickerson a few weeks ago; we talked about fatherhood, I tried to pick his brain," Hunt said. "Over the last four to five years, I’ve had a lot of buddies who’ve had their first kids. So I feel I’m ready for it."

Hunt added that he and Fowler had not yet picked a name for their daughter because they wanted her to be born first.

"I want her to be in the world before we name her," he said. "I want to be able to look at her and decide what name suits her best."