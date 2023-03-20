×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: sam neill | cancer | remission

'Jurassic Park' Star Sam Neill: Cancer in Remission

Sam Neill
Sam Neill (Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 20 March 2023 10:42 AM EDT

"Jurassic Park" star actor Sam Neill assured fans there's nothing to worry about after revealing that he has stage 3 blood cancer.

Neill, 75, discussed his diagnosis in his new memoir, "Did I Ever Tell You This?" and in a recent interview with The Guardian, saying that he's "just pleased to be alive." Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Neill said he found the sudden media coverage of his cancer "slightly tiresome," adding that he is "alive and well."

"My news seems to be all over the news at the moment, and it's sort of 'Cancer ! Cancer! Cancer!' Which is slightly tiresome because, as you see, I am alive and well, and I have been in remission for eight months, which feels really good," Neill wrote. "And I'm alive and kicking and I'm going to work. I'm very happy to be going back to work." 

In his Instagram post, Neill added that the media's fixation on his cancer diagnosis had been taken out of proportion and detracted from the release of his book. 

"I just wish the headline wasn't 'that thing' so much, because the main thing is that I have written this book, it's called 'Did I Ever Tell You This?', and it does mention cancer, because that's the sort of context in which I wrote it," he said.

In his interview with The Guardian, Neill elaborated on his diagnosis and how it led him to write a memoir. 

"I can't pretend that the last year hasn't had its dark moments," Neill told The Guardian. "But those dark moments throw the light into sharp relief, you know, and have made me grateful for every day and immensely grateful for all my friends."

Neill has a rare form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and undergoes chemotherapy once a month, likely for the rest of his life. It was while receiving treatment that he began writing vignettes from his life. 

"I found myself with nothing to do," he said. "And I'm used to working. I love working. I love going to work. I love being with people every day and enjoying human company and friendship and all these things. And suddenly I was deprived of that. And I thought, What am I going to do?"

Neill said he didn't have any intention to write a book, but as he continued to write, he discovered a new purpose.

"As I went on and kept writing, I realized it was actually sort of giving me a reason to live and I would go to bed thinking, I'll write about that tomorrow … that will entertain me," he said. "And so it was a lifesaver, really, because I couldn't have gone through that with nothing to do, you know."


 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
"Jurassic Park" star actor Sam Neill, 75, assured fans there's nothing to worry about after revealing that he has stage 3 blood cancer.
sam neill, cancer, remission
454
2023-42-20
Monday, 20 March 2023 10:42 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved