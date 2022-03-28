Sam Hunt and Estranged Wife Lee Fowler Expecting a Baby

Sam Hunt and his estranged wife Hannah Lee Fowler are expecting their first child together.

Earlier this year Fowler filed for divorce and court documents later revealed that she was pregnant. Since then neither one of them have spoken publicly about the news but Hunt finally opened up this week while he was guest-host on Country Countdown USA.

"I haven’t talked about this, but I have a little girl on the way," he told host Lon Helton. “I have a baby coming in about 8 weeks. I blocked out two months at the end of May and early June. Really this year revolves around that big news in my life.”

Hunt said he had been seeking parenting advice from friends and fellow musicians, including country singer Russell Dickerson, who has a one-year-old son with his wife, Kailey Dickerson.

"I saw Russell Dickerson a few weeks ago, we talked about fatherhood, I tried to pick his brain," Hunt explained. "Over the last four to five years, I’ve had a lot of buddies who’ve had their first kids. So I feel I’m ready for it."

A name has not yet been picked for the baby, Hunt added, because he and Fowler wanted her to be born first.

"I want her to be in the world before we name her," he said. "I want to be able to look at her and decide what name suits her best."

Hunt and Fowler wed in April 2017, after several years of dating on and off. In February Fowler filed for divorce from Hunt in Tennessee citing irreconcilable differences as well as inappropriate marital conduct and adultery as reasons for the divorce, according to Today.

“All hopes of reconciliation are exhausted,” the documents said.

Fowler is asking for alimony, child support and primary custody of their child and has also requested that their shared property be “subject to an equitable division by the Court.”