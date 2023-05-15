×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: sam asghari | britney spears | documentary | tmz

Sam Asghari Blasts 'Disgusting' Britney Spears Documentary

By    |   Monday, 15 May 2023 11:39 AM EDT

Britney Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, has blasted TMZ for its "disgusting" TV special about his wife, saying that the publication is guilty of running "clickbait" stories.

"I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn't have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs," he said in a video posted to his Instagram Story Sunday night, according to Page Six. "It was absolutely disgusting."

Asghari pointed at Spears' treatment under her former conservatorship, which put her father Jamie Spears in control of all her personal and financial affairs.

"How are you going to take the most influential person of her generation, the Princess of Pop, America's sweetheart, and put her in prison where her father tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see and use her as a money-making machine?" he continued.

"All of a sudden — after 15 years when she's free after all those gaslighting, all those things that went down — now you're going to put her under a microscope and tell her story?" he asked, before urging his followers not to believe everything they read online.

"Ninety-nine percent of the time those are all clickbait [stories] for you to click and for them to make money, and that time is over," he said.

Asghari's comments came shortly after TMZ published a story stating his and Spears' marriage was deteriorating.

Citing sources, the publication claimed the pair were often involved in "screaming matches" and that Spears had "gotten physical" with her husband. TMZ further reported that security had at times intervened and that Asghari rarely stayed at their home anymore.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Britney Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, has blasted TMZ for its "disgusting" TV special about his wife, saying that the publication is guilty of running "clickbait" stories."
sam asghari, britney spears, documentary, tmz
277
2023-39-15
Monday, 15 May 2023 11:39 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved