Sam Asghari Blasts 'Disgusting' Britney Spears Documentary

Britney Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, has blasted TMZ for its "disgusting" TV special about his wife, saying that the publication is guilty of running "clickbait" stories.

"I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn't have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs," he said in a video posted to his Instagram Story Sunday night, according to Page Six. "It was absolutely disgusting."

Asghari pointed at Spears' treatment under her former conservatorship, which put her father Jamie Spears in control of all her personal and financial affairs.

"How are you going to take the most influential person of her generation, the Princess of Pop, America's sweetheart, and put her in prison where her father tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see and use her as a money-making machine?" he continued.

"All of a sudden — after 15 years when she's free after all those gaslighting, all those things that went down — now you're going to put her under a microscope and tell her story?" he asked, before urging his followers not to believe everything they read online.

"Ninety-nine percent of the time those are all clickbait [stories] for you to click and for them to make money, and that time is over," he said.

Asghari's comments came shortly after TMZ published a story stating his and Spears' marriage was deteriorating.

Citing sources, the publication claimed the pair were often involved in "screaming matches" and that Spears had "gotten physical" with her husband. TMZ further reported that security had at times intervened and that Asghari rarely stayed at their home anymore.