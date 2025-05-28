'Duck Dynasty' Star Sadie Robertson Reveals Grandfather's Final Message

"Duck Dynasty" star Sadie Robertson is sharing "one of the last things" her grandfather Phil Robertson told her before his death.

Taking to social media shortly after her grandfather died on Sunday, Sadie Robertson shared a tribute on Instagram, posting photos of them together over the years. In her caption, she included a Bible verse from 2 Corinthians 5:17, which reads, "Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come."

"As I was sitting with Papaw Phil today, I thought about this verse … he has already experienced on this earth — going from dead to alive by the power of Christ," she wrote. "It was his testimony that changed his life, our families life, and thousands of others. Now he is experiencing it in the fullness. Fully alive in Christ. The new has come."

Robertson, who is currently expecting her third child with her husband, Christian Huff, went on to recall one of her final memories with her grandfather.

"One of the last things he said to me was 'full strength ahead!' Amen!" she wrote.

A day later, she followed the tribute up with another in which she praised her late grandfather for touching "millions with the hope of Jesus."

"He reminds me of people in the Bible. Not many lived with the end goal in mind as much as he did, and not many chose to spend their lives telling everyone they encountered like he did. He really believed it, and I know that he is alive in Christ fully today!" she wrote.

"What a life of authenticity. What a legend."

Phil Robertson died at age 79 after a battle with Alzheimer's disease, his family confirmed Sunday on social media.

"My dad has gone to be with the Lord today!" Phil Robertson's son, Jase Robertson, posted on X. "He will be missed but we know he is in good hands, and our family is good because God is very good! We will see him again!"