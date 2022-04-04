Pop Duo Aly & AJ Forced to Take Cover During Sacramento Mass Shooting

Pop duo Aly & AJ were caught in the crossfire of the mass shooting in Sacramento on Sunday.

The sisters, Alyson, 33, and AJ Michalka, 30, shared the news in a statement on Twitter, explaining that they were on their tour bus when the gunshots erupted. Six people were killed and several others injured during the shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday.

"Our bus was caught in the crossfire but we sheltered in place and everyone in our touring group is OK. Thank you for everyone reaching out," the statement on Twitter read. "A reminder to keep your loved ones extra close today. We have to do something about gun violence in this country."

In a separate tweet, the sisters wrote that they were "distraught" by the shooting and offered condolences to the victims' families.

All of our thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives and those recovering today," they wrote. "We’re praying for the healthcare workers caring for them. We hope all our fans made it home safe."

It is believed that at least two shooters opened fire on crowds as they emptied out of bars and nightclubs just a few blocks from the California State Capitol, Sacramento City Hall, and the Golden 1 Center.

Two of the deceased have been identified by their families: Sergio Harris, 38, and DeVazia Turner, 29, according to the New York Post.

As of Monday, the assailants were still at large.

"Investigators are working to identify those responsible for this horrific act," Sacramento Police Chief Katherine Lester said Sunday afternoon, according to CNN. "We know that a large fight took place just prior to the shootings. And we have confirmed that there are multiple shooters."

Singer Kali Uchis, who performed at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday, also tweeted about the incident.

"Devastated by the mass shooting last night in Sacramento near the venue we performed at," Uchis wrote.

"Our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. We pray the injured recover quickly and that everyone at our show made it home safely," she added.