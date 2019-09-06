Sacha Baron Cohen: I'm Done Going Undercover for Comedy, 'It's Draining'

Sacha Baron Cohen is done entertaining the masses with his undercover style of comedy. Ten years ago he may have enjoyed the work, but now it is both draining and dangerous, he revealed in an interview per USA Today.

"It's incredibly consuming in every aspect," he said. "It's draining, it can be dangerous. It's often unrewarding."

Sacha Baron Cohen redefined comedy with his films that saw him dupe more than 70 unsuspecting people, including Noam Chomsky, Paula Abdul, and Dick Cheney, according to The Wrap. His token guerrilla approach resulted in a string of films spanning over two decades, but now the 47-year-old actor has had enough.

"I am done with the undercover work," Sacha Baron Cohen continued, adding that he was living a "fairly miserable life," according to USA Today. "Obviously, when you produce good stuff, then it's rewarding in the end. But the process itself is not fun."

Sacha Baron Cohen, who shares three children with his wife Isla Fisher, is now turning his attention to more dramatic acting roles. First up is Netflix's "The Spy."

The six-episode series tells the story of real-life secret agent Eli Cohen, who went deep undercover in Syria during the 1960s to spy for Mossad.

Sacha Baron Cohen was perfect for the role. He has years of experience going undercover, although the English actor admitted the repercussions were not as severe.

"If I make a mistake, if there's a tell, the interview has ended and the subject walks out," he said. "I was never risking my life, but I could imagine the stakes of an interview or an encounter going wrong. A lot of what I do when I'm in character is I am trying to read the other person … Which obviously Eli was doing as well."

Will Sacha Baron Cohen ever reclaim his place in the world of comedy with another undercover persona? Only time will tell.

"Whenever I do these things, I don't know if anyone will ever agree with me, or find it remotely interesting or even funny. But they are often projects that I feel compelled to do," he said. "We shall see."