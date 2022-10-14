Ryan Reynolds, T.J. Miller Patch Things Up After Reynolds Email

"Deadpool" stars Ryan Reynolds and T.J. Miller have buried the hatchet.

Miller, who played bartender Weasel in the franchise's first two films, stoked the fire after recently claiming in a podcast that he had no desire to work with Reynolds because of his on-set behavior.

"Would I work with him again? No, I would not work with him again," Miller said during an appearance on the "Adam Corolla Show" podcast earlier this month. "But I've said that about Michael Bay, and now we're friends, and I would work with him again. But I think Michael Bay is different."

Miller explained: "We had a really weird moment on Deadpool where he said, 'Let's do one more take.' And then as the character, he was horrifically mean to me as if I'm Weasel. So he was like, 'You know what's great about you, Weasel? You're not the star, but you do just enough exposition so that it's funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.'"

Miller went on to say that Reynolds "doesn't like me," adding that he thought "it was weird how he expressed that."

In a follow-up interview on Wednesday, Miller described the on-set situation as "a misunderstanding" to SiriusXM's Jim Norton and Sam Roberts.

"It was really cool. He emailed me the next day ... so I emailed him back, and now it's fine," Miller explained, noting that Reynolds reached out to him regarding his comments.

"It was very cool for him to say, 'Hey, you know, I just heard on the show that you were upset about this.' And I kind of said, 'You know, I'm not,' and then we sort of just hashed it out really quickly," Miller continued.

"I feel bad that it was picked up and that it was misconstrued," he added. "But no, it was the next day — he and I talked, and it's fine."