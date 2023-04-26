Celebrity Soccer Owners Pursue Retired Gareth Bale

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are trying to bring Gareth Bale out of retirement to play a season for Wrexham.

The celebrity owners made their plans known after Bale, a Wales great who retired at age 33 after the World Cup, congratulated them for Wrexham's recent promotion to the fourth tier of English soccer.

"Hi, Rob, just wanted to congratulate you on your promotion and everything you're doing at Wrexham," Bale said in a video posted on Twitter.

McElhenney replied by inviting Bale for a round of golf.

"Hey @GarethBale11 let's play golf, where I totally won't spend 4 hours trying to convince you to un-retire for one last magical season," he tweeted, prompting a response from Bale that sent fans into a frenzy.

"Depends what course..." he wrote, tagging in the R&A, which is based in St Andrews, Scotland, home of the legendary Old Course.

Reynolds jumped into the conversation, replying: "I will shave a professional-grade golf course into Rob's back if you'll give Wrexham a season."

Reynolds later provided a quirky update, adding: "After an online image search, it appears Rob does not have the requisite body hair to support this plan."

Bale retired from soccer in January, seven months after joining Los Angeles FC.

"My decision to retire from international football has been by far the hardest of my career," Bale said upon announcing his retirement, according to the Guardian. "My journey on the international stage is one that has changed not only my life but who I am."

In a separate statement on social media, Bale said: "After careful and thoughtful consideration I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football.

"I feel incredibly fortunate to have achieved my dream of playing the sport I love. It has truly given me some of the best moments of my life. The highest of highs over 17 seasons that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me."