Ryan Reynolds Admits His Mental Health 'Is Not Always Great'

Ryan Reynolds is getting candid about his mental health.

In an interview with Page Six on Monday, the actor shared that there were times when he found himself spinning "out of control." Reynolds also admitted he was "not always great" at maintaining his mental equilibrium.

"I certainly have my own little rituals and those kinds of things that help me stay grounded and keep my mind from spinning out of control," he added.

"Sometimes I'm really good at it, sometimes I'm not."

Reynolds explained that when he does become aware of those "out of control" moments, he turns to meditation in an attempt to "take time" for him to regroup.

"I tend to overbook myself when I'm spiraling that way," he explained. "I'm sort of aware of that stuff and I manage it as well as you can."

Reynolds has been open about his mental health struggles in the past.

In 2022, during an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, the "Deadpool" star admitted he had battled with anxiety his "whole life."

"And you know, I feel like I have two parts of my personality, that one takes over when that happens," he said.

Reynolds went on to explain that he'd feel so consumed by fear and anxiety when appearing on talk shows that he wondered whether he was going to die.

"When I would go out on, like, 'Letterman,' back in the day, I was nervous. But I remember I'd be standing backstage before the curtain would open, and I would think to myself, 'I'm gonna die. I'm literally gonna die here,' " he said. "The curtain's gonna open and I'm just gonna be, I'm just gonna be a symphony of vomit,' just, like, something horrible's gonna happen!"

However, Reynolds said that once the curtain was up his nerves would dissipate.

"It's like this little guy takes over," he said. "And he's like, 'I got this. You're cool.' I feel, like, my heart rate drop, and my breathing calm, and I just sort of go out and I'm this different person. And I leave that interview going, 'God, I'd love to be that guy!' "