Ryan Reynolds on Mental Health Struggles: 'I Feel Like I Have Two Parts of My Personality'

Ryan Reynolds is getting candid about his mental health struggles.

Speaking with CBS Sunday Morning the actor opened up about the crushing bouts of anxiety that he experienced in the past.

"Yeah, I've had anxiety my whole life really. And you know, I feel like I have two parts of my personality, that one takes over when that happens," he said.

Reynolds went on to explain that he'd feel so consumed by fear and anxiety when appearing on talk shows that he wondered whether he was going to die.

"When I would go out on, like, 'Letterman,' back in the day, I was nervous. But I remember I'd be standing backstage before the curtain would open, and I would think to myself, 'I'm gonna die. I'm literally gonna die here," he said. "The curtain's gonna open and I'm just gonna be, I'm just gonna be a symphony of vomit,' just, like, something horrible's gonna happen!"

However, Reynolds said that once the curtain was up his nerves would dissipate.

"It's like this little guy takes over," he said. "And he's like, 'I got this. You're cool.' I feel, like, my heart rate drop, and my breathing calm, and I just sort of go out and I'm this different person. And I leave that interview going, 'God, I'd love to be that guy!'"

This is not the first time Reynolds has spoken about his mental health. In May last year, the "Deadpool" star shared a heartfelt post on Instagram about his struggles with anxiety.

"May is almost over. It's also Mental Health Awareness month. Which brings me to this," Reynolds wrote. "One of the reasons I'm posting this so late is I overschedule myself and important things slip. And one of the reasons I overschedule myself is my lifelong pal, anxiety. I know I'm not alone and more importantly, to all those like me who overschedule, overthink, overwork, over-worry and over-everything, please know you're not alone."

Reynolds concluded his post calling for an end to the stigma surrounding mental health.

"We don't talk enough about mental health and don't do enough to destigmatize talking about it," he added. "But, as with this post, better later than never, I hope..."