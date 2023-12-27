Ryan O'Neal's Son Not Invited to Father's Funeral

Griffin O'Neal, son of Ryan O'Neal, said he wasn't invited to his father's memorial service last week.

The late Oscar-nominated actor died on Dec. 8 at age 82 of congestive heart failure. He was buried Saturday alongside longtime lover Farrah Fawcett, but only one of his children attended his memorial service, the New York Post reported.

His three remaining kids were notably absent: daughter Tatum O'Neal, 60, and sons Griffin O'Neal, 59, and Redmond O'Neal, 38. Griffin O'Neal said he wasn't told about the service.

"I wasn't even invited to send him off," he told The Post. "I'm the hated son who told the truth. Dark times in this family. Love means never having to say you're sorry — and Ryan never did, to anyone."

Griffin O'Neal revealed in a 2015 interview that his relationship with his father was volatile.

"My life has been a reign of drug and alcohol degradation," he said, according to the Daily Mail. "I had to self-medicate my entire life because there was pain everywhere. There were drugs everywhere in my family all day, every day."

In another interview in 2009, Griffin O'Neal said his father gave him cocaine when he was 11.

"He was a very abusive, narcissistic psychopath. He gets so mad he can't control anything he's doing," he said, according to the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Fawcett's friends have alleged that she never wanted to be buried, but cremated like her mother, Pauline Alice Fawcett, according to The Post, which noted that Fawcett wanted both of their ashes to be returned to their native Texas.

"She never wanted a burial or a monument where people could come gawk at her," Fawcett's University of Texas sweetheart, Greg Lott, told the Daily Mail. "Ryan created this narrative like it was this big love story and they (Ryan and his lawyers) took over her life at the end, sedating her and forging documents."

Fawcett died of anal cancer in 2009 at age 62.