Russell Crowe Explains Banishment From King's Coronation

Actor Russell Crowe was blacklisted from attending the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, likely because he failed to follow protocol when first meeting members of the British royal family.

Crowe, 59, elaborated on why he "didn't get the call" to attend the special event during an appearance on "Triple M Breakfast Brisbane."

"It's probably due to the last time I was introduced to royalty," he said. "The equerry [an officer of the British royal household], he comes to talk to you and then goes, 'Listen, when you talk to a prince, you refer to them as this, this, this and this.' The thing is, that's just not in my DNA.

"I'm always respectful and I'm always very pleased to meet people, but the 'your highness' thing, it's just not in my nature. I called Prince Harry and William 'mate.' I thought the equerry was going to pass out."

Crowe also shared the story on Twitter, saying he did not mean "disrespect or discourtesy."

"Far from it. I was pleased to meet them," he wrote.

In another tweet, Crowe commented on the rituals followed by the Royal Family.

"I view the costumes and the ritual and the pageantry with distant interest, if any," he wrote. "I don't know what it's all supposed to mean in 2023, nor in any other time for that matter. I don't really think we need a King, but I'm sure Charles III will do the very best job he can."

Crowe further defended Charles from critics, saying he was "funny, deeply intelligent and good company."

"I'll never forget the warmth in our last hand shake," Crowe wrote. "Good bloke."

Crowe, star of "Gladiator," noted that he doubted anyone could understand what Charles' "life of duty and expectation must feel like. ... He's taking over the family business. That is his destiny. Like it is for many, from publishers to plasterers."