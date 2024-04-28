Russell Brand Announces Plans to Be Baptized

Actor, stand-up comedian, and podcaster Russell Brand announced on Friday that he planned to be baptized and be "reborn" on Sunday.

"This Sunday, I'm taking the plunge, I'm getting baptized," Brand said on X.

"People are so cynical about the increasing interest in Christianity and the return to God, but to me, it's obvious," he said.

"As meaning deteriorates in the modern world, as our value systems and institutions crumble, all of us become increasingly aware that there is this eerily familiar awakening and beckoning figure that we've all known all of our lives, within us and around us. And for me it's very exciting."

Brand said that he planned to be baptized in London's tainted River Thames, which he noted may wash away his sins but also expose him to a few viruses.