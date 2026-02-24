WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russell brand | not guilty plea | rape | sexual assault | uk

UK Comedian Russell Brand Pleads Not Guilty to Further Rape, Sex Assault Charges

Tuesday, 24 February 2026 09:01 AM EST

British actor and comedian Russell Brand pleaded not guilty in a London court on Tuesday to two additional charges of rape and sexual assault nearly two decades ago.

Brand, once one of Britain's most high-profile broadcasters and former husband of singer Katy Perry, appeared at Southwark Crown Court in London and denied accusations of raping one woman and sexually assaulting a second woman in 2009.

He was charged last year with two counts of rape, one count of indecent assault, and two counts of sexual assault against four women between 1999 and 2005.

Brand pleaded not guilty in May last year to those five charges and is due to stand trial in June. A hearing will be held next month to decide whether the new allegations should be joined to that case, with Brand's lawyer saying his client needed more time to address the latest offenses.

Brand, 50, arrived at court wearing a white cowboy hat and sunglasses. Asked how he was feeling, Brand, who said in 2024 he had become a Christian, told reporters he was feeling "blessed."

Brand was a regular on British screens in the 2000s. He was known for his flamboyant style and appearance, and also worked as a radio presenter for the BBC.

He also starred in a number of films including "Get Him to the Greek" in 2010, the same year he married Perry. They divorced in 2012 after 14 months of marriage.

By the early 2020s, Brand had faded from mainstream culture and has since largely appeared online, airing his views on U.S. politics and free speech. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


