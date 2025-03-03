WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russell brand | lawsuit | sexual abuse | allegations

Russell Brand Facing Lawsuit in UK Over Abuse Allegations

By    |   Monday, 03 March 2025 12:53 PM EST

Russell Brand, an English comedian, actor, podcaster, and media personality, is facing a lawsuit over sexual abuse allegations in London's High Court of Justice.

According to The Sun, an anonymous claimant filed a personal injury sexual abuse case for damages on Feb. 6.

This development follows London's Metropolitan Police submitting evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service.

This lawsuit is the first known legal action in the U.K. against Russell Brand since allegations of sexual assault made by four women in a Channel 4 television documentary and The Times and Sunday Times newspapers. 

The accusers, who have not been named, include one who said she was sexually assaulted during a relationship with him when she was 16. Another woman said Brand raped her in Los Angeles in 2012.

The allegations date from 2006 to 2013. London's Metropolitan Police force said that since those claims were made public, it has received a report of a separate sexual assault from 2003.

While Brand has denied all accusations, maintaining that his relationships were consensual and alleging that he is the target of an establishment smear campaign, it did not stop his fall from grace. He was dropped by his talent agency and a publisher. YouTube also announced that Brand would no longer make money from the video streaming site.

"This decision applies to all channels that may be owned or operated by Russell Brand," the Google-owned video service said at the time.

Brand, who recently relocated from the U.K. to the U.S., is also facing separate civil sexual assault claims, including allegations that he exposed himself to a woman during the filming of the 2010 comedy "Arthur." Brand has denied the accusation, according to Deadline.

In February, it was reported that Brand shut down his addiction and mental health charity, the Stay Free Foundation. The National Charity Commission confirmed the foundation was removed from the charity register last month. 

Brand, who founded the charity after recovering from heroin addiction in 2003, had long advocated for better support for addicts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Russell Brand, an English comedian, actor, podcaster and media personality, is facing a lawsuit over sexual abuse allegations in London's High Court.
russell brand, lawsuit, sexual abuse, allegations
344
2025-53-03
Monday, 03 March 2025 12:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved