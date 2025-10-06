Rush Announces Reunion Tour 5 Years After Drummer's Death

NEW YORK (AP) — Five years after Rush drummer and lyricist Neil Peart's death, the Canadian band has announced a reunion tour.

On Monday, band co-founders Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson revealed a 12-date, seven-city tour planned for summer 2026, kicking off in June at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles — where Rush played its final show in 2015.

The reunion tour will end in Cleveland next September. The band also play in Mexico City, Chicago, New York, Toronto, and Fort Worth, Texas.

Taking Peart's place on drums is Anika Nilles, a celebrated German composer and producer. She has previously toured with Jeff Beck.

"It's been over 10 years since Alex and I have performed the music of Rush alongside our fallen bandmate and friend Neil. A lifetime's worth of songs that we had put our cumulative hearts and souls into writing, recording and playing together onstage," Lee wrote in a statement.

He added that he and Lifeson "could not be more excited" to introduce Nilles to their fans "whom, we know, will give her every chance to live up to that near impossible role."

They also hope to add musicians to the fold for the performances.

Earlier this year, the band released a greatest hits collection titled "Rush 50." Fittingly, it ended with the last songs the band played at its final concert a decade ago.

Rush's 2026 tour is titled "Fifty Something."

"We are thrilled to support the Fifty Something tour, celebrating a band whose music has resonated and inspired fans for generations, and to honor Neil's extraordinary legacy as both a drummer and lyricist," Peart's widow and daughter, Carrie Nuttall-Peart and Olivia Peart, said in a joint statement.

"Neil's musicianship was singular. ... As the band enters this new chapter, it promises to be truly unforgettable. We are excited to see how their new vision unfolds, and to hear this legendary music played live once again."