WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rupert grint | tax | lawsuit | harry potter

Magic Can't Save 'Harry Potter' Star Grint From $2.3M Tax Bill

Saturday, 30 November 2024 11:50 AM EST

"Harry Potter" film actor Rupert Grint faces a $2.3 million bill after he lost a legal battle with the tax authorities.

Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the magical film franchise, was ordered to pay the money in 2019 after H.M. Revenue and Customs, the U.K. tax agency, investigated his tax return from seven years earlier.

The agency said Grint had wrongly classed nearly $6 million in residuals from the movies — money from DVD sales, TV syndication, streaming rights, and other sources — as a capital asset rather than income, which is subject to a much higher tax rate.

Lawyers for Grint appealed, but after years of wrangling a tribunal judge ruled against the actor this week. Judge Harriet Morgan said the money "derived substantially the whole of its value from the activities of Mr. Grint" and "is taxable as income."

Grint, 36, who starred in all eight Harry Potter films between 2001 and 2011 as the boy wizard’s best friend, is calculated to have earned over $30 million from the role.

He previously lost a separate court battle over a $1.2 million tax refund in 2019.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
"Harry Potter" film actor Rupert Grint faces a $2.3 million bill after he lost a legal battle with the tax authorities.
rupert grint, tax, lawsuit, harry potter
186
2024-50-30
Saturday, 30 November 2024 11:50 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved