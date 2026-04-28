Man Pleads Guilty in 2002 Murder of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay

A man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday for his role in the 2002 shooting death of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay, finally admitting to a crime that went unsolved for more than 20 years.

Jay Bryant, 52, pleaded guilty to a federal murder charge, admitting he helped others ambush the DJ, born Jason Mizell, at his Queens recording studio, The Guardian reported.

"I knew a gun was going to be used to shoot Jason Mizell," Bryant told a federal magistrate. "I knew that what I was doing was wrong and a crime."

Bryant admitted he facilitated the killing by helping a group gain entry to the building, though he did not name the other people involved.

The guilty plea adds a new twist to a case in which one man was convicted and another was later cleared.

Unlike other suspects, Bryant had almost no personal link to Mizell, though testimony indicated he shared a common acquaintance with Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr.

Bryant told the court Monday he was connected to individuals involved in a drug deal with the DJ and that he "helped them kill Jason Mizell by helping them gain entry to the recording studio."

The evidence against Bryant has been a point of debate. His DNA was discovered on a hat left at the scene, which then-prosecutor Artie McConnell said Bryant might have touched before one of the other men accidentally left it behind.

Bryant's uncle claimed his nephew admitted to firing the fatal shots after Mizell reached for a weapon. However, no other witnesses placed Bryant inside the studio.

Prosecutors argued he was recruited to unlock a rear fire door, allowing Washington and Jordan to enter without being buzzed in or alerting the musician, according to a statement.

As the DJ for Run-DMC, Mizell helped the group become the first rap act to achieve gold and platinum albums and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2009. He was also a mentor to artists like 50 Cent.

The motive for the killing reportedly involved a botched cocaine deal. Although Run-DMC was famous for its anti-drug stance, prosecutors and trial witnesses alleged Mizell turned to the drug trade late in his life to pay bills and support friends.

They claimed Jordan and Washington were angry after being cut out of a deal. Jordan and Washington both denied the allegations, with Jordan's team providing an alibi and Washington's lawyers arguing he had no reason to kill a friend who gave him financial help.

Bryant, who was already in jail on unrelated drug and gun charges, is expected to receive a sentence of between 15 and 20 years.

Before leaving the courtroom on Monday, Bryant gave a thumbs-up to someone in the audience.