Rumer Willis Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Derek Richard Thomas

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' oldest daughter, Rumer Willis, is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.

The pair revealed the news on Tuesday in a joint Instagram post that features a series of photos showing them together. In the images, Rumer's growing bump is unmistakable.

The baby will be the first grandchild for Bruce, 67, and Demi, 60. The former couple also shares daughters Tallulah, 28, and Scout, 31. Willis is also dad to daughters Evelyn, 8, and Mabel, 10, whom he shares with wife Emma Heming Willis.

Taking to Instagram, Demi shared the news and photos of Rumer's pregnancy, writing in the caption, "Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era."

The post drew responses from several prominent stars including Kate Hudson, who wrote, "Oh boy. That just made me tear up. What a joy! Love you guys," and Gwyneth Paltrow, who replied, "I’m into this phase for you."

Earlier this year Rumer, 34, made the sad announcement that her father had been diagnosed with aphasia and would be stepping back from acting.

"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," the joint family statement posted on Rumer's Instagram read. "As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him," the statement continued.

"As Bruce always says, 'Live it up,' and together, we plan to do just that."