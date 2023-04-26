Rumer Willis Announces Birth of Her First Child

Bruce Willis' daughter Rumer Willis is officially a mother.

The 34-year-old "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" star and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas welcomed their first baby, daughter Louetta Isley Thomas Willis, on Tuesday. The couple announced the news in a joint Instagram post.

"Louetta Isley Thomas Willis, You are pure magic. Born at home on Tuesday April 18th," the proud parents wrote alongside a photo of their newborn daughter. "You are more than we ever dreamed of."

Earlier this month, in an interview with People, Rumer Willis spoke excitedly about expanding her family.

"[My parents] are so excited. My sisters are so excited, and it's so fun to be bringing in the first grandkid in our family, especially because we're such a huge group at this point," she said.

Rumer Willis added that her pregnancy was a "humbling" experience.

"I have so much reverence and respect for women now. I feel I've had an easier time physically than most of my friends," she said.

"Also, because I'm so excited, even those moments that are challenging, or feel frustrating, I'm just so excited, that always kind of trumps [everything]... But, it's wild. It's the wildest experience, even more so than I ever thought of."

Throughout her pregnancy, Rumer Willis has had the support of her extended family as well as from Thomas, who she described as "an angel."

"He's been so lovely, and he's just so excited to be a dad, and we're both just so delighted to meet whoever this little person is," she said at the time. "I could not have asked for a better partner, and he's going to be such a great dad."

Rumer Willis added that she was so excited to meet her baby.

"I'm just so delighted," she said. "I feel sometimes I can just feel the energy of this kid sometimes, and I just can't wait to hear them laugh, to figure out who they are, play with them and get to know them."