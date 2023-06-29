Rosie O'Donnell Shares Madonna Health Update

Rosie O'Donnell has shared a health update on Madonna following her recent hospitalization.

Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, "She's feeling good #madonna #love." The post was accompanied by a throwback photo of herself and Madonna doing yoga poses.

On Wednesday, Page Six reported that Madonna, 64, had been found unresponsive and rushed to a hospital in New York City. She was admitted to the ICU where she was intubated.

Providing an update on Instagram, Madonna's longtime manager, Guy Oseary, revealed that she had developed a serious bacterial infection, resulting in an extended stay in the ICU for several days.

"Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected," he wrote in a statement.

"At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour," he continued. "We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

A source later told Page Six that Madonna has been transferred out of the ICU.

Another insider revealed that the Queen of Pop had been "strenuously rehearsing" in preparation for her now-postponed "Celebration" tour in the days leading up to her hospitalization.

"She had been putting in 12-hour days," the insider shared. "She was strenuously rehearsing and putting in the work."

Since news of Madonna's hospitalization broke, several celebrities have sent their well-wishes.

"Take good care of our queen," commented "RuPaul's Drag Race" judge Michelle Visage on Oseary's Instagram post.

"Hope she feels better very soon!" added Zooey Deschanel while actor Rita Wilson said, "Sending Madonna my prayers for a speedy recovery."

Australian star Isla Fisher wrote, "Sending her so much love from us," while Rosanna Arquette said, "Sending her love and good light vibrations for a good recovery."