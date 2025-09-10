Rosie O'Donnell Reflects on 'Pain' of Friendship Ending With Ellen DeGeneres

Rosie O'Donnell said she continues to feel hurt over her falling out with Ellen DeGeneres, describing the experience as one of the most "painful" of her career.

Speaking on Monday's episode of the "No Filter with Kate Langbroek" podcast, O'Donnell recalled feeling rejected after DeGeneres told Larry King in 2004 that she did not know her and that the two were not friends.

O'Donnell, 63, said she supported DeGeneres when the comedian came out as gay during a 1996 appearance on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show," which aired until 2002.

"I wouldn't leave her out there alone. I couldn't do it," O'Donnell said. "I had to stand by her and hold her hand."

She said that support was not reciprocated. Referring to DeGeneres' comments on CNN's "Larry King Live," O'Donnell said, "That was one of the most painful things that ever happened to me in show business and my life. I couldn't believe it."

O'Donnell said the remark was especially difficult because she had known DeGeneres for decades.

"I have photos of her holding my newborn babies. I knew her for 30 years. ... It was very painful, and we've never gotten over it," she told Langbroek.

According to O'Donnell, DeGeneres, 67, never apologized or explained the statement. She added that she was not invited to appear on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," which ran from 2003 to 2022, until 2009.

"Instead of deciding to stand next to me and hold my hand, which is what I did to her, she did the opposite. And I couldn't believe it," O'Donnell said.

O'Donnell also linked her own experience with later workplace allegations against DeGeneres, which contributed to the end of her talk show.

"I knew the way she treated me must be the way she treats others, and I felt very betrayed," she said.

While she said she does not "wish her any ill will," O'Donnell admitted the incident remains unresolved.

"A lot of times, she has written me and said, 'Why are you still talking about this [after] all these years?'" she said.

O'Donnell previously discussed the matter in 2022 on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." She said she would have handled the situation differently if the roles were reversed.

"I would've apologized. I would've said, 'I'm really sorry I hurt you that much. And I don't know why I did that, and it was a mistake. And I hope you can forgive me,'" O'Donnell told Langbroek.

Following that appearance, O'Donnell told The Hollywood Reporter that DeGeneres sent her a message that read, "I'm really sorry, and I don't remember that."