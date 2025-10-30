Rosie O'Donnell Asks for Prayers for Daughter Sentenced to Prison

Rosie O'Donnell has asked her followers for prayers as her daughter, Chelsea O'Donnell, faces renewed legal troubles and ongoing struggles with addiction.

On Wednesday, Rosie O'Donnell shared a photo on Instagram of her daughter as a child, wearing a pink striped turtleneck and sweater, along with a message appealing for prayers.

"My child chelsea belle - before addiction took over her life - i loved her then i love her now as she faces a scary future- prayers welcomed- #addiction awareness #love #family," the actor wrote.

The post came shortly after Chelsea O'Donnell's probation was revoked and she was ordered to serve a prison sentence on Oct. 22, according to court documents obtained by People.

Speaking with the outlet, her mother said, "I have compassion for those struggling with addiction. Chelsea was born into addiction, and it has been a painful journey for her and her four young children. "We continue to love and support her through these horrible times. Prayers welcomed."

Chelsea O'Donnell, who was adopted by Rosie O'Donnell as a baby, has been the subject of several arrests in Wisconsin over the past year.

Between September and December 2024, she was taken into custody three times on a variety of felony charges, including child neglect, possession of methamphetamine, and bail-jumping.

Her first arrest occurred on Sept. 10, 2024, on charges of neglecting a child and possessing methamphetamine.

She was released after posting bail but was arrested again a month later on new felony counts, including bail-jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, and drug possession. Her third arrest came in November on similar drug-related offenses, along with another bail-jumping charge.

The younger O'Donnell appeared in court on March 31 after pleading guilty in February to three felony counts — resisting or obstructing an officer, felony bail-jumping, and possession of methamphetamine.

She was sentenced to six years of probation, with two years assigned to each count. Additional misdemeanor charges of possession of narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia were dismissed at that time.

Under the terms of her probation, Chelsea O'Donnell was required to remain sober, abstain from alcohol and controlled substances without a valid prescription, avoid contact with known drug users or dealers, and refrain from possessing any firearms.

The court had warned that a violation of any of these conditions could result in a prison sentence.

Following the Oct. 22 ruling, Chelsea O'Donnell's probation was revoked, and she was ordered to begin serving her sentence.